Posted: Fri 22nd Apr 2022

Updated: Fri 22nd Apr

Emergency repair work on M56 complete delays begin to ease

Update: National Highways has said emergency repairs are now complete, and “all lanes have re-opened on the M56 eastbound in Cheshire within J11 (#Runcorn). ”

“Delays of 25 minutes remain in the area, with 4.5 miles of congestion, but this should now start to ease. ”

Earlier report: Delays are building on the eastbound M56 in Cheshire due to emergency repair works.

A panel has come loose on an overbridge near junction 11, the Preston Brook Interchange and two lanes have been closed.

Traffic is queuing for around 9 miles with delays quoted at between 40 and 50 minutes.

North West Motorway Police Tweeted: “National Highways are currently dealing with an incident M56 eastbound between junctions 12 at Runcorn and J11 Daresbury.”

“There is currently a lane 1 and 2 closure which will cause congestion on the approach.”

Latest traffic report for the area states: “wo lanes closed, long delays and queueing traffic due to emergency bridge repairs on M56 Eastbound at J11 A56 Chester Road (Preston Brook). Congestion to (Chester Services / Helsby). Lanes one and two (of three) are closed. Travel time is around 40 minutes.”



