Deestriders race to success in various events last week

Members of the Deestriders Running Club raced their way to success in various events last week.

Christine Cammillare and Paul Lewtey took on the challenging terrain of the Carlem Ceiriog Canter fell race on Saturday.

The 7.2-mile run, which boasts a gruelling 1,390 feet of elevation, saw Cammillare completing the race in 1:10, closely followed by Lewtey with a time of 1:13.

But the scenic views of Loch Ness proved to be the backdrop for another set of Deestriders' achievements.

On Sunday, Girlstriders Jo Houghton-Davies and Michelle Bowes challenged the famous Loch Ness marathon.

In what was her marathon debut, Michelle Bowes proved her mettle with an impressive time of 4:08. In a testament to her resilience, Jo Houghton-Davies overcame an injured knee, crossing the finish line in 4:39.

Andy Billington continued his record-breaking spree at the Knutsford 10k. He shaved more seconds off his personal best, setting a new record at 43:38.



The weekend also marked the commencement of the Borders League season.

Hosted by Eryri Harriers, the first fixture was on the regular 10k course but with a twist – runners tackled the hills in the first half of the course.

For many Deestriders, this proved to be their inaugural league race.

Standout performances include James Bruce, who completed the course in an impressive 36:48 and newcomer Rayko Kolev who, on his debut, achieved a respectable time of 47:29.

Here's a summary of the Deestriders' times at the Borders League:

Women's Times: Christine Cammillare 47:33; Sue Williams 59:12; Beverley Goodson 65:49; Fiona Robinson 71:58; Alannah O'Brien 75:27.

James Bruce 36:48; Drew Gray 39:11; Nick Bartley 39:48; Max Dowell 40:11; Antony Woodall 40:49; Paul Lewtey 46:41; Rayko Kolev 47:29; Stuart Brown 49:03; Darren Low 54:18; Kevin Burns 56:28. Women’s Times: Christine Cammillare 47:33; Sue Williams 59:12; Beverley Goodson 65:49; Fiona Robinson 71:58; Alannah O’Brien 75:27.



