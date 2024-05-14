Deestriders impress with strong performances in local and regional races

Members of Deestriders Running Club have shown impressive performances across various events recently, marking personal bests, significant milestones, and notable placements.

Jay Jennions kicked off the week with a solid finish at the Milton Keynes Half Marathon on Bank Holiday Monday, completing the race in 1:41:51.

In the Dinas Bran Hill Race held on 8th May, Paul Lewtey clocked a time of 49:16, closely followed by Fred Aird at 51:18. Claire Harper and Amanda Scotter finished together in 65:05.

Deestriders had a strong presence at the Oswestry Olympians Chirk Castle Relay, with four teams participating.

The Green Machines team, comprising Donna Griffiths, Lisa Cooper, and Michelle Bowes, secured third place in the women’s division.

A notable moment for the club was Paul ‘Fred’ Aird’s 250th parkrun at Erddig, where he finished in 26:39.

Other Deestriders who took part included Mark Williams (24:28), Linda Turley (24:53), Lisa Cooper (26:09), Jenny Lewtey-Jones (29:49), Martin Witty (30:43), Jane Blackwell (34:22), Alannah O’Brien (34:42), Christine Cammillare (34:42), Paul Lewtey (35:09), Fiona Robinson (35:15), Sue Bonney (35:39), Claire Harper (36:06), Sarah Brown (36:10), Bonnie Knox (37:36), and Sue McIndoe (37:36).

Kevin Burns represented the club further afield, completing the Jesmond Dene route in 28:20.

Back home, the Wepre parkrun celebrated its 8th birthday with strong performances from Deestriders.

Craig Davies finished in 22:20, Donna Griffiths in 25:46, Mark Harney in 27:54, Ann-marie Fauset in 33:12, Ally Morrison in 33:44, and Bernice Matthews in 38:15.

Max Dowell achieved a personal best of 10:31 in the North Wales regional track championships on Saturday, earning the senior men’s silver medal.

In the Alderley Edge 10K, Paul Lewtey finished in 46:49, Linda Turley set a personal best of 49:10, and Steph Salusbury completed the race in 50:42.

Mike Norris completed the Western Park standard distance triathlon in 3 hours and 23 minutes, showcasing his versatility as an athlete.

At the Snowdonia Half Marathon, Joey Davies finished in 1:43:06, Graham Bryan in 1:55:53, Grant McGowan in 1:57:55, Paul Lyth in 2:00:35, Marc Dixon in 2:12:35, and Les Price in 2:24:19.

In the Excalibur Half Marathon, Christine Cammillare, running Canicross with Ben the collie, finished in 2:38:23, and Jo Houghton-Davies completed the course in 2:53:41. In the full marathon, Sallyann Oneil finished in 6:08:49 and Nige Parr in 6:35:43.

The Deestriders’ achievements across these events highlight their dedication and performance, marking another successful week for the club.