Posted: Wed 30th Jun 2021

Deeside shop owner fined after pleading guilty to selling counterfeit and illicit cigarettes

The owner of a Shotton shop has been fined for possession and sale of counterfeit goods following a successful prosecution by Flintshire County Council Trading Standards.

Berham Salih of Bradley, Wrexham, pleaded guilty at Mold Magistrates Court to the possession and sale of counterfeit and illicit cigarettes from the shop trading as Grosik at 23-25 Chester Road West, Shotton.

Evidence was put to the court that showed Mr Salih, who was a director of Grosik (Shotton) Ltd, personally selling illicit tobacco over a period of several weeks in 2019.

Trading Standards officers also seized 7460 cigarettes and 1.45Kg of rolling tobacco from under the counter and the back of the shop.

Mr Salih apologised, saying that he made a mistake and that as a result of Covid his business had since ceased trading.

He was ordered to pay a total of £2,351.14. The Court also made a seizure and destruction order for all the seized cigarettes.

Councillor Christopher Bithell, Cabinet Member for Planning and Public Protection, said:

“This case and subsequent conviction is important as it shows that shops that sell illegal cigarettes and tobacco will be found and those responsible will be taken to court.”

“The sale of illicit tobacco undermines the substantial efforts that have been made to reduce health detriments associated with smoking. ”

“The trade in illicit tobacco supports exploitation, tax evasion and organised crime.  We continue to be vigilant in our efforts to tackle it.”

Note To Editors

7460 Cigarettes and 1.45Kg of Rolling Tobacco were seized from the premises.



