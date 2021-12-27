Deeside Round Table offering “greenest and most charitable way” to dispose of real Christmas trees this year

Deeside Round Table is offering the “greenest and most charitable way” to dispose of real Christmas trees this year.

Thoughts around taking the Christmas tree down are probably not at the forefront of peoples minds at the moment given we have only just had the big day.

There’s a lot of history behind when we put up and take down our Christmas trees, and families of course have their own traditions as well.

Many people tend to take decorations down when their real tree begins to wilt, but others are a bit stricter.

Epiphany is the official end of the festive season on January 5 or January 6 – depending on whether you count Day One as Christmas Day or not.

December 25 is the first of the Twelve Days of Christmas in most Christian denominations, which means the Twelfth Night falls on January 5.

Others wait until the next day and take everything down on January 6, which for the Church of England is the start of Epiphany.

Whenever you choose to take down your real Christmas tree, Deeside Round Table is offering a fantastic recycling scheme that will, in turn, raise lots of money for charity.

It involves making a £10 charitable donation and in return, Deeside Round Table will take away your wilting Christmas tree.

A round table spokesperson explains how it works: “From Monday 3rd – Sunday 9th January we will be making our rounds through Deeside (CH4, CH5, CH6, CH7), collecting trees in return for a £10 donation.”

“100% of the monies raised go directly back into supporting the vulnerable and making a difference to our local community.”

“No need for you to be present, just ensure your tree is left in a clearly visible, accessible and unobstructed location, outside of your property, and remember to remove all tinsel and decorations and any pots or stands. We will do the rest.”

“You can make a difference to your community and your environment!”

To book, click here.