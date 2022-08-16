Deeside.com > News

Deeside Round Table: Hawarden beer and cider festival raises thousands for good causes

A charity Beer and Cider Festival which took place in Hawarden over the weekend has raised a “frankly ridiculous” amount of money for good causes.

Deeside Round Table’s two-day festival was held at the Gladstone Centre just off Chester Road.

The campsite location was transformed with a giant marquee where breweries and artisan producers from across North Wales served a range of ciders and beers.

Sharing a post and video on his Pottyadventures Inastram page, Deeside Round Table Chairman David Mellor said:

“Well, that was a bit bloody good! Finally recovering from organising my first ever beer, cider and music festival alongside some absolutely amazing friends who I love dearly and couldn’t have done it without.”

David said: “Six months in the planning and to say I was nervous about how it would go was an understatement. Bricking it more like! Thanks to the amazing team that I had supporting me I needn’t have worried.”

 

The Deeside Round Table team revealed on social media they had collected nearly £18,500 during the course of the weekend.

David said: “All of the money will help so many vulnerable families and individuals in our local area so I’m feeling proud as punch right now.”

“This year was our first festival, it was a test event to see if we could make it work and to see if our humble little group were up to the task.”

“Now, thanks to the huge success we’ve had from a charity fundraising point of view, and the absolutely amazing feedback we’ve received from the people who attended, it’s going to be an annual event and we’ve already booked the same site for next year. I can’t bloody wait.”

