Deeside politician joins Royal College to promote NHS 111 ‘Press 2 mental health service

Alyn and Deeside Senedd Member Jack Sargeant has joined forces with the Royal College of Psychiatrists to promote the NHS 111 ‘Press 2’ mental health support service.

The aim is to increase awareness of the service for residents across region who may be experiencing a mental health crisis.

The ‘Press 2’ service is designed to provide immediate assistance by connecting callers directly with mental health professionals in their area.

This free service is accessible from both landlines and mobile phones, even without credit, ensuring that support is available to everyone in need.

Speaking at a recent event hosted by the Royal College of Psychiatrists at the Senedd, Jack Sargeant highlighted the significance of the service.

“I was pleased to join the Royal College of Psychiatrists this week to discuss the impact of the ‘Press 2’ service.

“Using localised data, we’ve seen how effectively the service has supported individuals, especially following the recent announcements of job losses in certain areas of Wales,” he said.

The data collected through the service not only helps in providing immediate support but also aids in tailoring future services to better meet the specific needs of the community. “This is an excellent service, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, ensuring that no one has to face a mental health challenge alone,” added the Deeside MS.

By promoting the ‘Press 2’ service, Jack Sargeant and the Royal College of Psychiatrists aim to ensure that residents are aware of the available support and encourage them to reach out before a crisis escalates.