Deeside pet store opens indoor doggy play park
Responding to the call of many devoted customers, a Deeside pet store has launched a doggy play park to complement its dog-friendly coffee shop.
Based in Deeside Industrial Estate, Pups, Pets & Ponies has just opened its ‘Paws & Play’ area.
This 900 sq ft safe and secure space offers a climate-controlled environment where dogs can play and socialise, regardless of the weather outside.
In the summer heat or on wet and dreary days, dogs can enjoy a fun-filled, dry, and comfortable play area, free from the worries of overheating or soggy fur.
The playground offers various attractions to entertain dogs of all sizes, from toys to giants.
With a ball pool pit, seesaw, tunnel, and a mix of toys, every canine visitor is sure to find something engaging.
Pups, Pets & Ponies has carefully planned a weekly timetable of events to cater to different dogs’ needs.
The schedule includes Breed Meets, Puppy Playdates, and Open Play, which can be found on the store’s Facebook and Instagram pages.
The space is also available for private hire, perfect for dogs that may need more privacy or for special occasions such as dog birthday parties.
The store’s owner, Victoria Clay, said: “While fun and frolic are the focus, the store also ensures safety by implementing a set of rules to be followed during playtime, these can be found on out social media pages.”
She added: “The experience doesn’t end at play. The pet store also boasts a dog-friendly coffee shop offering a wide menu selection for both humans and hounds. It’s the perfect spot to unwind after an energetic play session.”
Independently-owned Pups, Pets & Ponies relocated in 2021 from their Dobshill store to the new Deeside Industrial Estate premises five times the size of the old shop.
The store, a 10,000-square-foot unit, can be found at 38 Deeside Industrial Park (Zone 2, DriveB) Deeside CH5 2NU.
