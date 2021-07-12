Deeside Mass Vaccination Centre will be taking ‘walk ins’ from Tuesday

Deeside Mass Vaccination Centre will be taking ‘walk ins’ from Tuesday.

Betsi Cadwaladr Health Board confirmed the move on its Facebook page today, a post reads: “Deeside Mass Vaccination Centre and Catrin Finch, in Wrexham, are accepting walk-ins Tuesday – Sunday during July, 9am-6pm (except 20/07/2021).”

“People can visit the centres without an appointment for their first or second dose (after 8 weeks) depending on supply at the time.”

Last week the Deeside vaccination centre reached the milestone of vaccinating 100,000 people with their first or second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Thomas Halpin, Covid-19 Vaccination Project Lead for East, said: “The vaccination centre and GP practice teams have worked tirelessly over the last six months to protect a large majority of the population of North Wales, these milestones go to highlight the dedication and hard work of the whole team to protect the people of Wrexham and Flintshire.

“Despite the success, there are still a number of people aged 30-39 who haven’t yet come forward for their first dose.”

“It is never too late to change your mind and booking is now easier than ever with online bookings and walk-ins accepted at Deeside and Catrin Finch, Tuesday – Sunday each week in July (Except Tuesday 20th at Deeside) whilst vaccine stocks last.”

Almost nine in ten eligible adults in North Wales have had a first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine while two-thirds have had the full protection of both doses.

However, the first dose take-up of the vaccine among people aged 30-39 is currently only 69%.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board says it “has made it easier for people to get their first or second dose jab (after eight weeks) at a convenient date, time and location. ”

As well as walking into the centre without an appointment, people can book online (new slots are being added regularly), or call the COVID-19 Vaccination Contact Centre on 03000 840004.

Gill Harris, Executive Director of Nursing and Midwifery at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, said: “We remain concerned that when deciding whether or not to receive the Covid-19 vaccine, many younger people are underestimating the risk of developing ‘long-Covid’, which can be particularly debilitating.

“It doesn’t matter how old or fit or healthy you are, Covid-19 symptoms can be mild for some people but for others they can leave longer term damage, with long-Covid lasting for at least 12 weeks.”

“The Covid-19 vaccine can protect you against potential serious illness and the debilitating longer-term side effects of long-Covid, so we are asking those who have not had their first vaccine or second (eight weeks after the first) to come forward and get protected.”

Nearly one in five 25-34 year olds (18.2%) had long-Covid symptoms like tiredness, muscle pain and difficulty concentrating 12 weeks after infection, the highest for any age group, according to a report by the Office for National Statistics.