Deeside locker maker helps greenkeepers stay on course for Open Championship

Deeside-based locker maker Locit is helping greenkeepers stay on course for the 152nd Open Championship by partnering with Fleming Build to upgrade the welfare facilities at Royal Troon Golf Club.

The 145-year-old club, based in South Ayrshire, Scotland, has made a large investment to upgrade their compound, which includes offices, a staff room, a kitchen, wet and dry changing facilities, showers and toilets.

The changing rooms feature 28 modern lockers and benches to cater for the dedicated team responsible for maintaining the club’s pristine courses.

The investment aims to support the 20 greenkeeping staff preparing to host the Championship in July.

Locit, manufacturer of the Pure Lockers brand, partnered with distributor Nationwide Lockers to deliver the slate grey steel lockers to the specifications of contractor Fleming Build.

Stephen Anthony, Club Secretary at Royal Troon Golf Club, said: “The club is delighted with the new facilities, including the lockers, for our 20 greenkeepers.

“The move to personal lockers provides a secure space for our team’s belongings.

“The club is committed to the well-being of every employee and this upgrade speaks volumes about the value the club places on our dedicated team of greenkeepers and their integral role in maintaining our course’s international standards.”

John Burns, Project lead and Site Manager for Fleming Build, based in Glasgow, said: “The recent enhancement to the greenkeepers’ compound underscores Royal Troon’s commitment to providing top-notch facilities for its dedicated employees.

“The decision to work with Nationwide as a locker supplier was influenced by price, a quick lead time, colour customisation and fast installation. Pure Lockers were the best buy and ensured a seamless delivery process for Royal Troon. Collaborating with Locit and Nationwide Lockers reinforced our commitment to quality project delivery.”

Locit, manufactures from a state-of-the-art digital facility on Deeside Industrial Estate using 3D CAD/CAM software solutions that enable the design of products with minimum waste materials.

The factory also uses an innovative curing process at a lower temperature than the industry standard to guarantee the highest quality and 40% energy savings.

Kevin Elliott, Business Development Manager, at Locit said: “At Locit, we take pride in our commitment to delivering excellence to our clients. We understand that each client has unique requirements, and our approach is collaborative. We work closely with our clients to tailor Pure Lockers to their needs, ensuring that every detail aligns with their vision.”