Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 16th Apr 2024

Deeside locker maker helps greenkeepers stay on course for Open Championship

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Deeside-based locker maker Locit is helping greenkeepers stay on course for the 152nd Open Championship by partnering with Fleming Build to upgrade the welfare facilities at Royal Troon Golf Club.

The 145-year-old club, based in South Ayrshire, Scotland, has made a large investment to upgrade their compound, which includes offices, a staff room, a kitchen, wet and dry changing facilities, showers and toilets.

The changing rooms feature 28 modern lockers and benches to cater for the dedicated team responsible for maintaining the club’s pristine courses.

The investment aims to support the 20 greenkeeping staff preparing to host the Championship in July.

Locit, manufacturer of the Pure Lockers brand, partnered with distributor Nationwide Lockers to deliver the slate grey steel lockers to the specifications of contractor Fleming Build.

Stephen Anthony, Club Secretary at Royal Troon Golf Club, said: “The club is delighted with the new facilities, including the lockers, for our 20 greenkeepers.

“The move to personal lockers provides a secure space for our team’s belongings.

“The club is committed to the well-being of every employee and this upgrade speaks volumes about the value the club places on our dedicated team of greenkeepers and their integral role in maintaining our course’s international standards.”

John Burns, Project lead and Site Manager for Fleming Build, based in Glasgow, said: “The recent enhancement to the greenkeepers’ compound underscores Royal Troon’s commitment to providing top-notch facilities for its dedicated employees.

“The decision to work with Nationwide as a locker supplier was influenced by price, a quick lead time, colour customisation and fast installation. Pure Lockers were the best buy and ensured a seamless delivery process for Royal Troon. Collaborating with Locit and Nationwide Lockers reinforced our commitment to quality project delivery.”

Locit, manufactures from a state-of-the-art digital facility on Deeside Industrial Estate using 3D CAD/CAM software solutions that enable the design of products with minimum waste materials.

The factory also uses an innovative curing process at a lower temperature than the industry standard to guarantee the highest quality and 40% energy savings.

Kevin Elliott, Business Development Manager, at Locit said: “At Locit, we take pride in our commitment to delivering excellence to our clients. We understand that each client has unique requirements, and our approach is collaborative. We work closely with our clients to tailor Pure Lockers to their needs, ensuring that every detail aligns with their vision.”

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News

  • Voter registration closes today for next months Police and Crime Commissioner elections
  • Fresh bid to turn a chapel in Buckley into eight new homes
  • Deeside based Iceland launches first ever supermarket customer election manifesto

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Voter registration closes today for next months Police and Crime Commissioner elections

    News

    Fresh bid to turn a chapel in Buckley into eight new homes

    News

    Deeside based Iceland launches first ever supermarket customer election manifesto

    News

    Wrexham to host to second stage of Tour of Britain Women

    News

    Young woman and child victims in Mold street robbery, police appeal for witnesses

    News

    Mold: Plans to turn former Boots store into bar given the green light

    News

    North East Wales Archives launch new digital content

    News

    Met Office issues weather warning for North Wales

    News

    RSPCA launches ‘For Every Kind’ campaign in Wales to ‘rethink animals’ in 200th year

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn