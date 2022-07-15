Deeside Lidl goes on market as council planners mull over plans for brand new store in Connah’s Quay

A supermarket chain has put its Deeside store on the market as it awaits planning permission to build a brand new store in Connah’s Quay.

Lidl received widespread public backing for its plans to open a new store in Connah’s Quay.

The German discount chain submitted proposals to demolish the old Co-op store on the town’s High Street, which has stood empty since it closed in 2012.

Flintshire planners are still considering the application which was submitted in January.

Lidl wants to create a new supermarket with 2,179 square metres of floorspace to replace the building, which was also formerly occupied by Somerfield.

Prior to submitting its plans for the new store, the company carried out a consultation into the plans with residents, community leaders and public bodies ahead of submitting the application to Flintshire Council.

Results showed 94 per cent out of the 69 people who responded were in support of the proposals.

The existing Lidl store on Deeside Retail Park in Queensferry has now gone on the market.

The 12,400sq ft store which comes with 100 car park spaces forms part of the larger Deeside Retail Parc which is anchored by The Range, B&M and Pets At Home.

The store will be availble for rent at £96,000 a year though offers to buy it outright will be considered, no asing proces has been adverstised by agents Legat Owen.

Staff members at the current Queensferry supermarket will move to the replacement store when it opens, with new facilities including a bakery, customer toilets and longer tills.

Extra jobs will also be created as it’s expected 40 workers will be required to run the store in total.

In a statement submitted with plans for the new Connah’s Quay store, the firm said: “The proposed regeneration of a vacant, under-used site will make a significant, direct contribution to the vitality and viability of the district centre.

“Overall, this statement and the other accompanying plans and documents, demonstrate that the proposed development will deliver a range of economic, environmental and social benefits, without any significant adverse consequences.”