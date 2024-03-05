Deeside based supermarket chain Iceland is banning mums from its stores on Mother’s Day

Iceland Foods has taken to social media to ask mums not to visit their stores this Mother’s Day.

In a post sent out to their followers across social platforms, the Deeside headquartered supermarket chain has asked mums to not step foot in their stores on Sunday 10th March – and it’s for a very good reason.

In the post, Iceland said:

Iceland and The Food Warehouse is asking all mothering figures not to shop at their supermarkets on Mother’s Day, stating that they should instead, be celebrating, putting their feet up or enjoying time with loved ones.

Richard Walker, Executive Chairman of Iceland Foods, said: “We know how important mums are and we know that mum’s shop at Iceland, but this Mother’s Day, for one day only, we’re asking that they don’t.”

“We’re asking millions of mums not to shop at Iceland or The Food Warehouse this Sunday 10th March. Instead, send your loved ones, or alternatively, put it off till Monday!”

The ask from Iceland only applies to Sunday 10th March and has been issued to deter hero mothering figures from shopping on what should be, a day they are celebrated and treated like royalty.

The ask for mums not to shop is in place across more than 1,100 Iceland and The Food Warehouse stores across the UK and will be lifted on Monday 11th March.

However, as Richard Walker explains, there are some exceptions to Iceland’s request: “Despite us wanting mums to enjoy their day and not shop with us for once, we do realise that there are some circumstances where some mums will have to shop with us.”

“For those incredible mothering figures, we will always welcome you with open arms and as ever, if you need anything from our Iceland or Food Warehouse stores, we will be open as usual for you.”

