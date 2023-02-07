Deeside based Redrow lays foundations of a great fundraising partnership with local children’s hospices

The foundations of a great fundraising partnership have been laid. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith children’s hospices this week announced they have joined-up with Deeside based house builder Redrow, who have named the hospices as their Group Services’ charity of the year. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The partnership will see staff from the national housebuilding company’s Head Office in Ewloe, hosting fundraising events throughout the year such as a cake sale on Valentine’s Day, a tuck shop, staff quiz nights and even taking up a variety of volunteering opportunities. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Chester area fundraiser for Hope House and Tŷ Gobaith, Nicola Eyes said: “We are thrilled to have Redrow back on board as a valued fundraiser for 2023 after having worked successfully together in the past. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We look forward to supporting them in all their fundraising and volunteering activities and with a large work force from across the North West and North Wales hope the partnership will help in raising more funds and awareness in the area of the vital services we can provide to local families who need us.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In an added bonus to the staff’s efforts, for every £2 raised, the company will be very kindly adding another £1 to top-up the total. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Redrow said: “We are pleased to announce that Hope House Children’s Hospice will be our Group Services’ Charity of the Year, the support they provide to local children and their families is incredible. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We hope that our commitment to fundraising and volunteering throughout the year will enable Hope House to continue with the amazing work they do and help us to support the communities we operate in.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Latest News