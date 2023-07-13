Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 13th Jul 2023

Deeside based Redrow Homes shortlisted for four prestigious construction awards

Deeside-based Redrow, is up for four major accolades at the esteemed Housebuilder Awards, scheduled for November 2nd. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The company has been shortlisted in the categories of best customer satisfaction initiative, best marketing initiative, best staff development, and best sustainability initiative. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Housebuilder Awards seek to celebrate and recognise outstanding work from residential developers across the country. Being a finalist in these categories illustrates Redrow’s commitment to excellence across a broad range of company operations. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Tom Roberts, head of communications at Redrow, headquartered at St David’s Park, Ewloe, voiced the company’s excitement. “Over the last year, we’ve transformed what it means for our customers to own a Redrow home,” he said. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

In January, Redrow announced a nationwide roll-out of their Eco Electric homes, making it the first major housebuilder to introduce air source heat pumps and underfloor heating in every forthcoming development. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

This innovation has now put Redrow in contention for the best sustainability initiative award. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The company’s Eco Electric marketing campaign, which attracted significant media attention at its launch, has been nominated for the best marketing initiative award. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Redrow’s digital home buying experience, lauded at the recent Customer Satisfaction Awards, is once again in the spotlight, being a finalist in the best customer satisfaction initiative category. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Lastly, the company’s new Southern divisional headquarters in Crawley, designed as a blueprint for agile working environments at other locations, is shortlisted for the best staff development award. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The Housebuilder Awards ceremony, held at InterContinental London The O2, will also name one of the finalists as the large housebuilder of the year. “We wish all the other finalists good luck and look forward to the ceremony on November 2,” Tom added. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

