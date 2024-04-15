Deeside based POP UP Products welcomes new management coordinator

Deeside-based POP UP Products, a leader in the development of access equipment, has announced the appointment of Dan Meehan as its new product management coordinator.

At just 23 years old, Dan has already made a significant mark, bringing his extensive knowledge from a first-class degree in product design at the University of Chester to the forefront of the industry.

In his new role, Dan will work closely with the design director at POP UP Products to ensure that the company’s innovative projects meet deadlines and achieve high standards of quality and functionality.

His academic background, which provided him with a deep understanding of the entire product lifecycle—from conception to production—makes him an invaluable addition to the POP UP team.

Dan expressed his enthusiasm for his role, noting how rewarding it is to apply his theoretical knowledge in a practical setting. “At university, I developed an understanding of how a product is designed, developed, and manufactured,” he said. “That knowledge and understanding are being put to full use in my role at POP UP Products, which is really rewarding.”

Colleagues describe the work environment at POP UP as closely-knit, where effective communication and collaboration are easily facilitated.

Dan appreciates this aspect of the company culture, emphasising the ease of working together and communicating within the team.

Outside of his professional endeavors, Dan is an avid sports enthusiast. He enjoys watching football and staying active through regular visits to the gym and participation in various sports.

Founded in the 1970s and based in Deeside, POP UP Products has built a reputation for its safe, simple, and quality access solutions tailored for the construction industry.

The company’s product range includes innovations like the award-winning POP UP lift and MI Tower.