Deeside based POP UP Products marks 10th birthday with gift to hospice
Deeside-based company, POP UP Products, is celebrating the tenth anniversary of one of its flagship products by giving back to the community in a significant way.
The innovative access equipment developer is marking a decade of the MI TOWER by donating one to Claire House Children’s Hospice, which serves the Wirral and Liverpool.
This month marks ten years since the launch of the one-person mobile access tower, and the company, located at Deeside Industrial Park, is observing this milestone by supporting a local institution that provides care for children with life-limiting conditions.
Richard Lunt, head of estates at Claire House, highlighted the hospice’s plans to replace first-floor windows at its Wirral site, stressing the need for cost-effective solutions that maintain a tranquil environment for visitors and their families.
The hospice found a local window supplier offering an excellent price but faced steep costs for the required scaffolding. This led to considering the purchase of their equipment.
Upon contacting POP UP Products for a price inquiry, the hospice was met with an act of unexpected kindness.
“The sales director, Ben Sly, offered the tower as a donation to the hospice,” said Richard Lunt.
“It was amazing. I had tears in my eyes when he told me. It was a really great moment to realise that there are some truly good people out there.
“This donation means the funds we would have spent on scaffolding can now be allocated across our two sites. It has saved us a significant amount of money,” he added.
He explained that the tower is easily stored on a compact trolley, which means it can be utilised at both the Wirral and Liverpool buildings for other maintenance tasks.
POP UP Products is also providing industry-standard training for the staff to operate the equipment as part of the donation.
Ben Sly, sales director at POP UP Products, expressed the company’s delight at being able to assist the hospice by gifting the tower.
“It was a way we could make a significant contribution to a very important local charity. The request from Richard coincided with our plans to celebrate the MI TOWER’s 10th anniversary, so it all seemed to fall into place.
"It was a way we could make a significant contribution to a very important local charity. The request from Richard coincided with our plans to celebrate the MI TOWER's 10th anniversary, so it all seemed to fall into place.

"We hope it will be a highly flexible and useful piece of equipment that continues to save the hospice money into the future," he stated.
