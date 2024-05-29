Deeside based POP UP Products helps footballer Jamie raise funds for cancer charity

Deeside-based innovative access equipment developer, POP UP Products, is helping footballer Jamie Kirsopp achieve his dream of playing for Liverpool FC while raising funds for a cancer charity.

Jamie Kirsopp from Doncaster is set to play for the Liverpool Legends team in a charity match against Doncaster Rovers on June 8 at the Eco Stadium Doncaster.

The event aims to raise money for the Eve Merton Dreams Trust, a charity founded in memory of a Doncaster mother who succumbed to cancer.

The trust focuses on fulfilling dreams and granting wishes for patients and families affected by serious or terminal cancer diagnoses.

Jamie, an employee of mechanical, electrical, and low-level access specialists MEP Hire, has a personal connection to the cause.

He first met Eve and her family during his youth football days.

Both Eve and Jamie’s mother have since passed away from cancer.

Jamie expressed his heartfelt motivation behind participating in the match: “It was always my ambition to play for Liverpool. Now, I have the chance to wear the Liverbird shirt and also raise funds to help others who have gone through the same challenges faced by my mother, Eve, and their families.”

Last year, Jamie participated in the inaugural Doncaster Rovers vs. Liverpool Legends match, which successfully raised over £85,000 for the charity.

He also had the opportunity to meet Doncaster football icon J K Akinfenwa during the game.

For the upcoming 2024 rematch, Jamie has already surpassed his fundraising target, significantly aided by POP UP Products, one of the sponsors of his place in the Legends team.

“We know Jamie well as MEP Hire is one of POP UP Products’ leading customers. He is absolutely thrilled to take part in the event, and we appreciate how important the charity is to him,” said Ben Sly, Sales Director at POP UP Products.

Further information on the charity football match and the Eve Merton Dreams Trust can be found at www.evestrust.co.uk. Donations to Jamie’s fundraising efforts can be made at https://evemertondreamstrust.enthuse.com/pf/jamie-kirsopp/post/5452466.