Deeside based Locit bolsters sales team amid ‘phenomenal’ growth

Deeside based Locit, a leading manufacturer of steel lockers and innovative storage solutions, has strengthened its sales team with the appointment of a new Strategic Business Manager.

This strategic hire is part of Locit’s plan to drive growth and enhance its market presence.

Aaron Grant joins the team bringing 15 years of experience and a proven track record in the storage solutions sector.

He will focus on increasing sales in the Midlands, North, and Scotland, working alongside Kevin Elliott, who oversees the South West, Wales, and Ireland, and Daniel Fordham, who manages the North West.

The customer support team includes Lindsay Hewitt and Sasha Capiello.

Locit, the world’s only carbon-neutral steel locker manufacturer, is on track to achieve sales between £6.5 million and £7 million in its second year of trading, ending September 2024.

This projection marks a 40% increase from the previous year, driven by a robust order pipeline from various industries such as schools, gyms, industrial units, police, leisure, and entertainment venues.

The company’s success is also attributed to its advanced digital manufacturing methods, which allow it to quickly adapt to market demands and innovate new products.

One notable product under the Pure Lockers brand is the Phone Safe, a wall-mounted locker with individual compartments for students’ mobile phones. This solution has gained significant traction among educators and administrators nationwide.

Richard Williams, CEO of Locit, commented on the new appointment: “We are delighted to welcome Aaron to our sales team as we continue our mission to provide innovative storage solutions to our trusted distributors across the UK and Europe. We are experiencing phenomenal growth, and Aaron’s expertise and passion for driving results will help us realise our ambitions. With our expanding team and market-leading products, we are poised for even greater success in the year ahead.”

Aaron Grant expressed his enthusiasm: “I am thrilled to join the dynamic team at Locit. This role allows me to significantly impact its business growth. I have been keenly following Locit since it launched in 2021. The range of products and technologically advanced manufacturing make it a trailblazer in the industry. I’m eager to leverage my skills and experience to drive sales growth.”

Locit operates a 64,000 sq ft digital manufacturing facility within the Deeside Enterprise Zone, which is home to advanced manufacturing companies in sectors such as aerospace, automotive, food, and pharmaceuticals.

The company is a member of the Made in Britain initiative, which supports and promotes British manufacturing, helping buyers and consumers identify British-made products domestically and internationally.