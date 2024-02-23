Deeside-based international clothing distributor poised for huge growth after bank backing

A Deeside-based international clothing distributor is poised for huge growth, backed by financial support from HSBC UK.

Ralawise, based at Deeside Industrial Estate, has secured an eight-figure Asset-Based Lending Facility from the banking giant, setting the stage for expansion both within the UK and on an international level, particularly into lucrative European and US markets.

The significant investment by HSBC UK will empower Ralawise to enhance its stockholding capacity by 50%, broadening its reach to a wider array of businesses across the globe.

This expansion is anticipated to lead to a substantial increase in turnover over the next few months, marking a new chapter of growth for the company amidst the industry’s ongoing challenges such as rising garment costs, supply chain disruptions, and inflationary pressures.

As a result of this growth, Ralawise is anticipating a significant increase in turnover over the coming months.

HSBC UK funding will also enable the business to navigate the industry-wide challenges of increased cost of garments, supply chain disruption, and operating cost inflation.

Ralawise was established in the Baston family kitchen during the late 1970s. It has grown from supplying local souvenirs to stocking over 120 brands.

It currently serves clothing businesses across the world from its offices in Deeside, Ireland, and Germany, and multiple distribution centres in the UK, Europe, and the US.

The company employs 620 people globally and expects this number to increase following HSBC UK support.

Stuart Banks, Finance Director at Ralawise, said: “We are immensely proud of how Ralawise has grown over the last 40 years into a company with a turnover approaching £200 million. Transitioning from a family business serving the local market to an international group supplying approximately 4,000 products to over 15,000 companies in more than 50 countries is truly amazing.

“We love to help businesses enhance their brand and create a community with our products. We look forward to doing this on a wider scale with HSBC UK support in 2024.”

Ben Clarke, Global Relationship Director at HSBC UK, said: “It’s fantastic to support this flourishing family-run company. Ralawise has demonstrated remarkable growth in recent years, and we look forward to helping the business flourish internationally despite current challenges faced by those operating in the clothing sector.”

Matt White, Senior Business Development Manager at HSBC UK, added: “Ralawise’s evolution over recent years shows the organisation’s commitment, resilience, and innovation. We’re thrilled to support this expansion and look forward to seeing the business establish its community internationally.”

Public Notice Advert