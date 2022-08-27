Deeside based Iceland giving away another 40,000 food vouchers worth £30 each to pensioners

Deeside-based supermarket Iceland is giving away another 40,000 vouchers worth £30 to pensioners.

The Rothesay Foundation has provided an additional £1 million of funding to its ‘Summer Cheer’ campaign with Iceland Foods.

The a £30 voucher for food and other essentials is for pensioners in areas “which have been identified as having some of the highest numbers of pensioners living in material deprivation in the country” which includes North Wales.

A Rothesay Foundation spokesperson said: “After launching on 3 August 2022 with an initial £1 million, the additional funding will give a further 40,000 pensioners, who rely solely on a state pension and benefits, a £30 voucher for food and other essentials.

“The campaign will now be able to support over 80,000 eligible pensioners who are living in need with a voucher.”

“The ‘Summer Cheer’ campaign will continue to be available in 269 Iceland stores based in 17 areas nationwide which have been identified as having some of the highest numbers of pensioners living in material deprivation in the country.”

If you meet the criteria, you can claim the voucher by calling the Summer Cheer hotline on 0800 098 7877. The telephone line will be open from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday. Once you’ve successfully applied, your voucher will arrive by post within seven days.

Richard Walker, managing director of Iceland Foods, said: “Since the launch of the partnership last Christmas, the cost-of-living crisis has taken hold of the UK, and now more than ever, people are struggling to access the food they need.”

“No-one should ever have to worry about how they are going to eat or drink, and we hope that the support we can offer across the UK will help pensioners access and enjoy a worry-free meal during this difficult time.”

