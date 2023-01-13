Deeside-based Iceland extends £1 price freeze on its value frozen food for another year

Deeside-based Iceland Foods has announced an extension of a price freeze on its value frozen food range for another year, in addition to a wider set of price initiatives aimed at helping customers cope with rising living costs. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The supermarket will keep the price of more than 600 items from its £1 or less range as close to or under £1 as possible throughout 2023, an extension of a freeze first announced in 2022. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The company will also continue to offer customers over 60 discounts on Tuesdays, an initiative first introduced in May 2022. Additionally, Iceland will repeat an offer to provide members of its Bonus Card benefits scheme an additional £2 when spending a £15 free school meal voucher during the next half term break. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Many families are deeply worried about the tough times that lie ahead this year, which is why we have stepped up to extend our price freeze on our frozen range, giving our customers the assurance that the prices of the products they love will remain low,” said Iceland Foods executive chairman Richard Walker. “We have a responsibility to support our customers in any way we can and offer great value when people need it most.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The £1 or less range, which includes pizzas, frozen vegetables, and ready meals, accounts for around 20% of Iceland’s products, the company said. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

