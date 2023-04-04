Dedicated Flintshire nurse presented excellence award for vital work during the pandemic

The first individual practice nurse from Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board’s (BCUHB) has received a national award for her dedication to supporting care homes during the pandemic. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Stacey Jones, Practice Nurse Developer, from the East Integrated Health Community which covers Flintshire and Wrexham, was chosen by Sue Tranka, Chief Nursing Officer (CNO) for Wales, to receive a CNO Excellence Award to mark her efforts during the pandemic. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

On behalf of Ms Tranka, Angela Wood, Executive Director of Nursing for BCUHB, presented Stacey a CNO Excellence badge, certificate and flowers for her efforts working with and supporting care home staff gaining her their respect and trust. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Stacey said: “I’d like to thank Sue Tranka for choosing me to receive this award. I’m really shocked and delighted to be recognised for my work with the care homes, which I just saw as my duty at the time. It was an honour to help those care homes during what was a very distressing times for the staff, residents and their families to ensure they stayed safe.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

During 2020/2021 Stacey provided clinical sessions to upskill the Registered Nurses to help care for residents and the clinical side effects of Covid-19, as well as offering additional training to non-registered staff. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Stacey also led the coordination with local authorities, District Nursing, Safeguarding and care home staff maintaining respect and dignity of all colleagues during an extremely difficult time. She ensured families were kept updated, and visiting was supported where possible to alleviate anxiety and stress for the residents and families. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Ms Tranka said: “It is really important for me as CNO to recognise the exceptional work of nursing professionals, especially when they go above and beyond what is expected in their day job. Stacey has demonstrated her passion and commitment to patient care and improvement. It is for this reason that I have taken the time to recognise her and values her contribution. Well done Stacey.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Presenting the award Angela said: “I’m so proud of Stacey to be the first individual practice nurse in the Health Board to be awarded with the CNO Excellence Award. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The support that Stacey provided to the homes ensured the residents were able to stay in their own environment, empowered the staff to manage clinically with very unwell patients, encouraged honest and transparent dialogue with relatives and implemented daily safety briefs to ensure that all staff had the skills and knowledge required to keep themselves, colleagues and residents safe. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“Stacey continually demonstrates our values in her daily work, working professionally and compassionately. Stacey is a valued member of the team and continues to inspire her colleagues.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Stacey led on the development of infection prevention education packs to train care home staff how to safely put on and take off PPE, including appropriate masks. She tailored the training to meeting the needs of the staff, ensuring everyone was supported to their competency, and provided infection prevention education for families at home. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

