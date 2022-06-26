Cyclists gearing-up for family-friendly fundraising event for children’s hospice

Cyclists across the area are getting set for an event that will raise funds for a much-loved children’s hospice charity – and there’s still time to sign up.

On Sunday 3rd July the ever-popular On Yer Bike event takes place in Llangefni, Anglesey from 9am with three distances to choose from, a 25km, 50km or even a 100km route.

All proceeds from the entrance fees will be split between three charities, namely Hope House Tŷ Gobaith children’s hospices, Môn Search and Rescue and the British Heart Foundation.

Now in its 22nd year, On Yer Bike is organised and staffed by volunteers from Llangefni and Holyhead Rotary clubs.

Mike Kenyon, one of the event organising team from Holyhead Rotary said: “We are really looking forward to the event and supporting these three great charities.

“It really is something for all the family to enjoy together and the 25k distance is along the very safe Lon Cefni cycle path so suitable for all ages and levels of experience.

“We have had a good field of entries already but are looking to beat the brilliant £3k that we raised last year.”

Sarah Ritchie, Fundraising Team Leader for Hope House Tŷ Gobaith will be attending the event and said: “We are grateful to all our kind fundraisers who help us provide specialist nursing care and support to 750 terminally ill children and their families.

“We enjoy a great relationship with the Rotary clubs in the area and really value them choosing to support us with this great community event.

“We encourage as many people as possible to get on their bikes and come out to enjoy the beautiful Anglesey scenery and enjoy some hopefully sunny weather.”

All On Yer Bike distances start between 9-11am from Llangefni Rugby Club and people can enter by searching the internet for “On Yer Bike Anglesey” or visiting this link.

Entries cost between £12 and £20 and details can also be found on the web pages of Llangefni and Holyhead Rotary clubs.