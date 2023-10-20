Current road closures as widespread flooding hits Flintshire
A large number of roads and either closed or only passable with care due to flooding.
The Met Office has issued several weather warnings as Storm Babet brings substantial rainfall to the region.
A yellow warning for heavy rain covers North Wales, Central and Northern England and remains in effect until 6am on Saturday.
Heavy flooding has affected the region, and the following is a list of reported closures and issues as of 12:15pm, the situation is however evolving rapidly.
- A541 Pontblyddyn: Road is impassable due to flooding.
- A550 Penyffordd: Road closed because of flooding.
- A5104 Chester Road Broughton: Road closure and heavy traffic reported due to an accident.
- A5104 Mold Road Broughton: Road is closed because of flooding.
- A548 Chester Road Flint: Road is currently impassable due to flooding.
- A55 North Wales Expressway J36 (Warren Bank Interchange): Exit slip road is closed because of flooding.
- Main road Higher Kinnerton: The road is impassable because of flooding, resulting in queueing traffic.
- A5118 Chester Road Padeswood: Road conditions are just passable with slow traffic reported, due to flooding.
- A55 J33A Brookside (Northop Hall East): A lane on the entry slip road is closed due to flooding.
- Bretton Lane Bretton: The road is just passable with queueing traffic reported, due to flooding.
- Manor Lane Hawarden: Current conditions make the road just passable because of flooding.
- B5125 Chester Road Hawarden: The road is closed with queueing traffic due to accident investigation work.
- A550 Dobshill: Earlier reports of flooding; however, the road is now passable.
- New Brighton Road Sychdyn: Road is impassable because of flooding.
