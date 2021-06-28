Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 28th Jun 2021

Crisis centre set up to help struggling families in Deeside closes with “immediate effect” due to founders ill health

Hundreds of well wishes and messages of support have flooded in following news that a crisis centre, set up to help families hit hard by the pandemic, has closed due to its founder’s ill health.

Deeside Crisis Centre was established by Flintshire County Councillor Bernie Attridge earlier this year when he saw families struggling with basic needs during lockdown.

The crises centre was set up at the turn of the year and quickly galvanised local people, volunteers and local businesses.

Thousands of items of food, clothes, furniture and even white goods such as fridges and washing machines have been donated and gone on to help struggling families.

A message posted on the Deeside Crisis Centre Facebook page on Saturday by the family of Cllr Attridge revealed the centre has closed with “immediate effect” due to his ill health.

It says: “As a family, we have come to the difficult decision to close the crisis centre with immediate effect due to Bernie’s health needing to be at the forefront of everything we do.”

“This decision has not come lightly, but we need to concentrate on this and this only.”

“All of our remaining donations have been passed onto Tammy Adams, who will continue the amazing work within Bagillt.”

“We thank every volunteer, people who have donated and spread the word regarding the crisis centre.”

“We are so proud of what Bernie and the volunteers have achieved.”

Cllr Attridge’s daughter Nicole confirmed to Deeside.com that her dad is currently in hospital and has thanked people for the hundreds of get well messages the family has received.

In response to the news that the centre has closed, Lynn Murphy wrote on Facebook: “What an amazing example of human kindness. Bernie has shon a light in a time of darkness.”

“He has brought a broken community together and helped heal souls.”

“He has helped feed the poor, given furniture to people who had non. Helped ease problems with mental health issues.”

“Has been non-judgemental to anyone who has been in need of help and who have been unable to get help from the authorities in this crazy time of the pandemic.”

“He has been the beacon of light in this dark place. He has brought the people in our community together.”

“He has brought people together like never before leading the way with love and compassion. He has been a saviour in so many peoples lives.”

“Bernie and his family and the countless volunteers throughout this county has made us appreciate everything we have and everyone we know.”

“He has brought pride in our community and brought people together. I thank you from the bottom of my heart. ”

Nicole Attridge said: “On behalf of our family, I’d like to say thank you to everyone who has left a comment and messaged us regarding the hard work my dad and volunteers have done at the Crisis Centre.”

“We would also like to thank every single person who donated food and furniture to the crisis centre, without them it wouldn’t have been possible.”

“Our family would like to thank everyone for the well wishes for our dad.”



