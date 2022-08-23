Creamfields 2022: “Any form of criminality” will not be tolerated say police

Thousands of dance music fans will head to Cheshire this bank holiday weekend for one of the UK’s biggest dance festivals – Creamfields 2022.

Around 70,000 festival goers will descend on the Daresbury Estate near Runcorn – just off junction 11 of the M56 – from Thursday through to Sunday, 25 to 28 August.

Cheshire Constabulary is working closely with organisers, local authorities and other agencies to ensure that the event runs as safely and smoothly as possible.

Work has already been underway to also minimise disruption to the surrounding communities, with this work continuing throughout the bank holiday weekend.

Within the site officers will be present to prevent incidents of crime and disorder and support the security staff.

Off-site, patrols will be involved with traffic management and policing in the surrounding areas

Superintendent Sarah Heath, who is leading the policing operation for the event, said:“Each year, months of planning goes into making sure we are as prepared as possible ahead of Creamfields taking place.

“Just as in previous years, the event organisers will have a range of security measures in place such as searches before being granted entry and drug dogs in attendance.

“Amnesty bins are also in place at entrance points of the site for prohibited items and anyone who does not use these bins but is found to be in possession of drugs or weapons will be dealt with.

“So I would urge you to please think before you act as the decisions that you could make may have life-changing consequences.

“Most of all, our main aim is to ensure the safety of festival goers and support the local community. I know that the majority of people who will attend will enjoy the event responsibly.

“However, I must also make it clear that any form of criminality will not be tolerated and we will do everything in our power to ensure that the actions of a small minority do not impact on those who are out having a good time.”

A clearly signposted welfare tent will be located in the arena, near the north entrance and people can go there to report any concerns to officers at any point over the duration of the event.

For more information about this year’s Creamfields festival visit the Creamfields website.

[Main pic: Creamfields/Facebook]

