Covid vaccinations for children in North Wales will be offered until end of August, says health board

Children aged between five and 11 will be offered an appointment for their covid vaccination until the start of the autumn term.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board has contacted the parents and guardians of those within the age group inviting them to come forward for the jab.

The appointments will take place during the summer months and end on August 31, before the start of the new autumn term.

With concerns from some over the safety of vaccinating such young children, the health board is urging parents and guardians to make an informed decision using up-to-date information from trusted sources about whether to go ahead with the vaccination.

The clinics have also been made as child friendly and as calm as possible, with experienced staff taking the time to support children and put them at ease, before they receive their vaccine.

The health board has also produced a video to give people an idea of what our children’s clinics are like.

Appointment dates/times can be changed by calling Betsi Cadwaladr’s Covid-19 vaccination contact centre on 03000 840004.

Telephone lines are open 8am-6pm Monday to Friday and 9am-1pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

Spring Boosters

In line with national guidance, the delivery of the spring booster programme will stop on 30 June 2022.

This will allow those receiving a spring booster to have enough time between doses if they are deemed eligible by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) for an autumn 2022 booster.

In order to leave enough time for people to attend vaccination appointments, those who turn 75 on or before 30 June are eligible for vaccination at any time in the spring programme provided is has been at least a three months since their last dose.

This means some people will be 74 on the day of vaccination, but are eligible because they turn 75 before the cut-off date.

If you are ill on the day of your appointment you can rearrange your appointment 28 days later up until 28 July.

To make sure as many people as possible in this cohort can be protected, the health board will provide walk-in appointments from next week at some of its clinics.

More information about where walk-in appointments will be offered will be available on the Betsi Cadwaladr website later this week.

Anyone who thinks they are eligible for a spring booster, but has not had an appointment can arrange on via the contact centre on 03000 840004.

Other age groups – primary and booster doses

While the roll out of the spring booster programme continues, it is not too late for anyone who needs a primary dose (first, second or third) or autumn booster to be vaccinated.

To book your Covid-19 vaccination call the health board’s contact centre on 03000 840004.