Covid booster jabs available to book through Betsi Cadwaladr’s online booking service

If you’ve not yet been invited to a booster jab appointment in December, you will be able to book one online using Betsi Cadwaladr’s new online booking service.

The health board has said that appointments are being released in batches, “to ensure that our IT infrastructure is able to manage demand.”

If you have received an appointment from 1st January onwards, you will be contacted via text with instructions on how to bring your appointment forward using our online booking service.

Ffion Johnstone – West Area Director said: “Over the coming days we’ll be making 230,000 appointments available online at a range of clinics running across North Wales up until 31st December.”

“Booking online helps guarantee that you will receive your jab and reduces the time you have to queue. It also helps ensure that we have the correct levels of staff and vaccine available at each clinic.”

“Please note that if you turn up at a clinic which isn’t a designated drop in and you haven’t booked an appointment online, you will face a lengthy queue.”

“We will only be able to offer you a jab if we are running ahead of schedule and have sufficient vaccine supply and staffing.”

“Those who book ahead using our online booking service will always be prioritised in queues.”

“Please make every effort to book before December 31st as our capacity to administer COVID-19 jabs will be significantly reduced during early January.”

Ffion Johnstone said some people may be invited directly by their GP practice or community pharmacy – “but we urge people not to phone up to enquire about appointments at this time. Please keep the telephone lines free for patients who need to access services.”

Appointments at some vaccination clinics run by GP practices and community pharmacies can be booked using the online booking service.

Ffion Johnstone said: “There are currently 60,000 booked appointments in place for North Wales residents during December.”

“We are having to find an additional 230,000 appointments for those who are eligible but don’t yet have an appointment this month.”

“It is therefore critical that if you have a booked appointment in December you keep to it. ”

“Don’t contact us to rearrange as this slows down our efforts to protect others. You will be waiting until January for an alternative.”

Drop in clinics

Ffion Johnstone said a smaller number of designated drop in and ‘pop up’ mobile clinics will be held between now and 31st December.

“Some of these will be publicised online and in the local media.”

“However, as others will target areas of high footfall (e.g. at supermarkets or shopping centres), where vaccine supply is likely to be used up very quickly, we won’t necessarily publicise these in advance.”