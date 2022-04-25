Countess of Chester Hospital Trust reinstates visiting for all inpatient wards

The Countess of Chester Hospital Trust has announced that it is reinstating visiting for all inpatient wards from today (Monday 25 April).

Visiting was suspended for all but “exceptional circumstances” in December last year amid a rise in Covid cases.

A trust spokesperson has said today: “We have always remained committed to reopening visiting as soon as it was safe to do so because we recognise just how important it is for our patients and their loved ones.”

The trust has issued the following guidelines:

• All wards and general departments will be open for visitors between 1pm and 3pm and also 5pm and 7pm every day. • Booking is not required. • Visitors can stay for as long as they wish during the designated visiting times. • No more than two visitors will be allowed at each bedside at any one time. This was the guidance we followed pre-pandemic. • All visitors will be asked to follow hand hygiene guidelines. • All visitors must wear a hospital standard face mask on arrival at the main entrances of our buildings. • Visitors will be asked not to attend if they have any COVID-19 symptoms.