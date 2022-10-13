Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 13th Oct 2022

Council committee set up to look at parking ‘chaos’ outside the Flintshire schools

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

Flintshire Council is looking to crack down on the parking chaos outside the county’s schools.

A ‘Task and Finish’ group is to be set up to look at the problem, which was brought up at the authority’s Environment and Economy scrutiny committee this week.

Buckley Pentrobin Cllr Mike Peers (Ind) said he had personal experience of issues in his ward when dropping his grandchildren off at school.

He suggested the issue be looked at by the environment scrutiny committee, as well as education scrutiny, as Streetscene enforcement officers fall under the responsibility of environment.

“I suggest it stays with this committee because of the parking enforcement”, Cllr Peers said.

“The real chaos and the problems are caused by lack of enforcement.

“That parking enforcement should be carried out by enforcement officers who are part of Streetscene and not part of the Education scrutiny committee.

“These problems go back as far as 2020. There have been promises that things will be sorted out but the evidence dictates otherwise.”

He added: “I would like it on our Forward Work programme to look at the issue of parking outside of schools.

“I’ve dropped the grandchildren off in the last couple of weeks and to be honest the yellow lines might as well be painted black – unless there’s an officer there everyone can see, in which case everyone parks appropriately.

“It’s a serious problem that affects all schools in Flintshire but mainly the ones in my ward are of concern.”

Chairing the meeting, Shotton East and Shotton Higher Cllr David Evans (Lab) said it was felt that it was a “bigger issue” than one just for enforcement and that schools needed to be involved too.

It is to be looked at by a Task and Finish group with members of the council from both the Environment and Economy scrutiny, and the Education Youth and Culture scrutiny committees.

Mold Broncoed Cllr Teresa Carberry (Lab) added: “As chair of the Education Youth and Culture scrutiny committee I would welcome a joint working group.

“It’s a perennial problem which I have lots of emails on. It’s my understanding that actually the Streetscene officers are not able to enforce the parking, nor indeed are the PCSOs so this is a matter for North Wales Police – obviously we would need to be involved.”

 

Rory Sheehan – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).

Read Next

  • Antique camera launched at Loggerheads to snap climate and seasonal change through a lens.
  • Postal workers in Flintshire on picket lines again as long running dispute over pay continues
  • Primark to trial new Click + Collect service at Broughton Retail Park store
  • North Wales veteran who almost died after catching flu urges people to get jabbed

    • Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales



    Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Antique camera launched at Loggerheads to snap climate and seasonal change through a lens.

    News

    Postal workers in Flintshire on picket lines again as long running dispute over pay continues

    News

    Primark to trial new Click + Collect service at Broughton Retail Park store

    News

    North Wales veteran who almost died after catching flu urges people to get jabbed

    News

    Golf clubs and conservation groups went fairway to becoming more sustainable at Coleg Cambria event

    News

    First Minister to discuss cost-of-living crisis and renewable energy at Wales-Ireland Forum

    News

    Households compromising on gas safety to reduce household costs, according to industry data

    News

    It needs to be easier for Welsh communities to manage their assets, according to a Senedd report

    News

    Teddies destined for hugs at local children’s hospices

    News




    Read 427,429 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn