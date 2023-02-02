Cost-of-living crisis takes a toll on Welsh citizens’ health, new survey shows
New research conducted by YouGov on behalf of the Bevan Foundation, Wales’ leading think-tank, has shed light on the impact of the cost-of-living crisis on people’s health.
The results of the survey paint a concerning picture of the effects of financial strain on the health of Welsh citizens.
Nearly half of the respondents (48%) reported that their mental health had been negatively impacted by their financial position, while one in three (30%) reported the same for their physical health.
The report also highlights that disabled people and those with health conditions have been particularly affected.
Over half of those with health conditions limiting their activity reported that their physical and mental health had been negatively impacted.
The reasons cited for the negative impact on health included difficulties in accessing essential goods and services, and broader factors such as a lack of heating, poor access to quality food, inability to participate in hobbies, and being unable to see friends and family.
The lack of heating was reported as a contributory factor by 43% of those who reported a negative impact on their physical health and 41% of those who reported a negative impact on their mental health.
Reacting to the report, Dr. Steffan Evans of the Bevan Foundation said, “The results of the Snapshot survey make for highly concerning reading.”
“With such high numbers of people reporting that their physical and mental health is being negatively affected by their current financial position, the NHS could be stretched even further.”
The director of the Bevan Foundation, Dr. Victoria Winckler, emphasised the importance of continued support from the UK and Welsh Governments, as costs are expected to remain high throughout 2023.
She said, “These latest results lay bare the very real human impact of the cost-of-living crisis on families in Wales.”
“With costs set to remain high throughout 2023 it is vital that the UK and Welsh Governments continue to provide support to families beyond April, or there is a risk that even more people will see their health suffer as they struggle to make ends meet”.
