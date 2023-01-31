Contribute to Flint’s community archive: ‘Off Flint’ project seeks your stories and photos

Flintshire residents are invited to participate in the ‘Off Flint’ project, aimed at celebrating the rich heritage of Flint town, castle and coast. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The project, led by Flintshire County Council and funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, invites locals to record, conserve, and celebrate the area’s history through stories, photos, and artefacts. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Visitors to Flint Library on Saturday 11 February 2023 between 10:30am and 12:30pm will have the opportunity to learn more about the project and how they can get involved. Free tea, coffee, and cakes will also be available. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

‘Off Flint’ will create a new community archive in Flint Library, accessible to everyone, using the information gathered during the project. There will also be free training sessions for volunteers interested in developing their interviewing, recording, and editing skills, to be arranged in the spring. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Families and friends can also take a trip down memory lane as the project has footage of Flint from the 1920s to the 1980s, featuring special events and everyday life. If anyone has old photos they would like to share or scan, they are invited to bring them along to the event. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

For further information, please contact Community Heritage Officer Jo Danson at 01352 703042 or communityheritageofficer@flintshire.gov.uk. Join the ‘Off Flint’ project in celebrating Flint’s rich heritage. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

