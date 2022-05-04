Consulation opens on plans to build six ‘very high-quality houses’ in Hawarden

A consultation period has opened for people to comment on outline plans to build six ‘very high-quality houses’ in Hawarden.

Developers are proposing to build the detached five-bedroomed properties off Bennetts Lane.

The land is made up of former large gardens at the rear of two houses, one of which, ‘Ryefield’ will be demolished to “make space for the proposed six new houses.”

The plan includes a new access road and pavement to the development from Bennetts Lane.

According to documents submitted as part of the planning application, the new houses would be well-proportioned 2-storey detached properties of 5 bedrooms.”

Each house would be 3000 sq ft over two floors, they would also have an attached double garage and off-road parking for “at least two cars.”

A design and access statement says: “the proposed houses would be in keeping with the large detached houses along Bennett’s Lane and the scale and layout would be appropriate to the area.”

“It is felt that the proposed development of six very high-quality houses in large plots would be in keeping with previous development in the immediate area.”

The site is “very well screened by mature hedges and trees and the proposed new houses will not have windows overlooking other properties.”

The documents note that the “listed building at Brick House Farm on Bennett’s Lane is particularly well screened from the proposed new development due to the mature boundary hedge.”

A previous application to build five houses on the same plot was refused earlier this year due to concerns that the site would be located “directly to the rear of an existing dwelling.”

Other concerns raised include access to the development which the planning officer said “provides inadequate visibility and would result in a dangerous access point that is detrimental to highways safety.”

The previous proposal also failed to “demonstrate how it will preserve the historical character and setting of the adjacent Listed Buildings.”

Another development of ‘luxury’ houses has recently been completed just a few hundred metres away on Upper Aston Hall Lane.

Fifteen four and five bedroom properties were built by Ecclestone homes on the site of Poor Clare Colettine Monastery.

They were marketed with a starting price of just over half a million pounds.

A consultation period in which the local Planning Authority seeks comments from various organisations, statutory bodies and the public on the plans is open until 24 May 2022.

Links can be found here: https://digital.flintshire.gov.uk/FCC_Planning/Home/Details?refno=064246