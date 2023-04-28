Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 28th Apr 2023

Connah’s Quay: YouTubers-backed Prime ‘sports drink’ seized in joint police op

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

North Wales Police and Trading Standards conducted a joint operation targeting the sale of illegal items in Connah’s Quay. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The operation resulted in the seizure of large quantities of illegal tobacco and vapes. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Cases of the American variant of Prime hydration drinks – prohibited in the UK owing to the inclusion of restricted additives – were confiscated as well. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Cases of Prime hydration drinks were also seized due to being US imports, which, according to authorities, are banned in the UK because they contain restricted ingredients. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Prime is a much-hyped ‘sports drink’ backed by YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

It first launched in January 2022, creating a frenzy, with young fans forming queues outside supermarkets before opening time, eagerly awaiting restocks. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

A spokesperson for the North Flintshire Police team said: “Trading Standards and North Wales Police have conducted a joint operation to target the sale of illegal items.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“A large quantity of illegal tobacco, vapes, and Prime hydration drinks (American version, which are prohibited due to containing prohibited additives) were seized.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Connah’s Quay jobs fair sees hundreds of local people connect with top employers
  • Wepre Park: Angling club petition to ban dogs from around the Rosie
  • 19-year-old man jailed for 4.5 years after abducting young Flintshire girl

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Connah’s Quay jobs fair sees hundreds of local people connect with top employers

    News

    Wepre Park: Angling club petition to ban dogs from around the Rosie

    News

    19-year-old man jailed for 4.5 years after abducting young Flintshire girl

    News

    Flintshire residents face delays in road resurfacing amid limited funding

    News

    Bank Holiday plea as Eryri National Park (Snowdonia) braces for visitor invasion

    News

    Looking for a job? Search is on for new £166,000 chief executive at Cheshire West & Chester Council

    News

    Still time for charities in Alyn and Deeside to sign up for free online funding workshop

    News

    Surge in pothole-related breakdowns with RAC seeing 39% rise in callouts

    News

    Drugs gang members jailed for nearly 40 years after ‘flooding’ region with cocaine

    Denbighshire

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn