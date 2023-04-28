Connah’s Quay: YouTubers-backed Prime ‘sports drink’ seized in joint police op
North Wales Police and Trading Standards conducted a joint operation targeting the sale of illegal items in Connah’s Quay.
The operation resulted in the seizure of large quantities of illegal tobacco and vapes.
Cases of the American variant of Prime hydration drinks – prohibited in the UK owing to the inclusion of restricted additives – were confiscated as well.
Prime is a much-hyped ‘sports drink’ backed by YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul.
It first launched in January 2022, creating a frenzy, with young fans forming queues outside supermarkets before opening time, eagerly awaiting restocks.
A spokesperson for the North Flintshire Police team said: “Trading Standards and North Wales Police have conducted a joint operation to target the sale of illegal items.”
"A large quantity of illegal tobacco, vapes, and Prime hydration drinks (American version, which are prohibited due to containing prohibited additives) were seized."
