Connah’s Quay Town Council and North Wales Fire and Rescue Service declare support for White Ribbon Campaign

Connah's Quay Town Council and North Wales Fire and Rescue Service have declared their solid support for the White Ribbon Campaign, a movement dedicated to ending male violence against women and girls.

White Ribbon Day, marked this year on November 25th, represents a global call to action against domestic violence and inequality.

Justin Evans, Head of Training and Development for North Wales Fire and Rescue Service, emphasised the organization's commitment, which has been steadfast since 2019.

"We are very proud to be accredited with White Ribbon, shining a light on the unacceptable prevalence of male violence against women through proactive discussions within our stations and workplaces across North Wales," he stated.

With a workforce predominantly male, the North Wales Fire and Rescue Service recognises the significant impact these conversations can have.

Their efforts extend beyond mere dialogue, with education and training aligned with the Violence against Women, Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence (VAWDASV) Act in Wales, which has been instrumental in cultivating a culture of zero tolerance towards violence.

Justin Evans elaborated on the internal measures taken, noting, "Many of my colleagues have completed ambassador or champion training, pledging to actively confront and never overlook male violence against women."

This year, the campaign's theme, '#ChangeTheStory,' focuses on altering everyday behaviors and norms that contribute to violence.

Connah's Quay Town Council echoed these sentiments, reiterating their full support for the White Ribbon Campaign.

The Council stressed the importance of addressing the root causes of violence against women and girls.

This involves challenging long-standing, harmful attitudes and behaviors around masculinity that contribute to a culture of inequality and violence.

The White Ribbon Campaign advocates for preventive action, aiming to halt violence before it starts.

This includes working with men and boys to transform entrenched societal norms and attitudes.

