Connah’s Quay teacher runs 5k-a-day to raise money for two children battling leukaemia
A teacher from Connah’s Quay High School has completed a gruelling 5k-a-day running challenge to raise funds for two children battling leukaemia.
Dyfan Jarvis, head of year at the school, set himself the challenge to support 14-year-old Connah’s Quay High School pupil Evan Gaine and his daughter’s friend Seirian Richards, 7 both of whom have been diagnosed with leukaemia.
Dyfan said, “In the space of a few days, I was told both children had been diagnosed with leukaemia, which really hit me hard! Having three children of my own, I couldn’t imagine being told such heartbreaking news.”
“I felt the least I could do was to help both families financially through tough times. I thought it would have to be something that would be difficult both physically and mentally, and people would want to donate to.”
Dyfan began the challenge at the start of February. He said, “I run once or twice weekly, so have some experience in running but nothing like this challenge I set myself.”
By the sixth day, he had succumbed to tonsillitis, but even that couldn’t dissuade him from carrying on with the challenge.
During some of his runs, he received tremendous support from his friends who joined him at various points, providing a much-needed morale boost. He said, “Every Sunday, my son and some of my friends with their children would join me on the run, making it a wonderful experience.”
For the final run of the month-long challenge, he took on a 10k ascent up Rhos mountain. “I had a few friends waiting at the end for me, cheering me on! I will be forever grateful for these moments!” Dyfan said.
He raised £1675 from the challenge. “I hope the funds support both families as they see fit as I can’t even imagine how difficult it has been. Whether that being a break away, gifts for the children or to support the cost of supporting the children,” he said.
Dyfan added, “I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who sent me messages of support or donated! I know it will mean so much to both families and the children! Thank you!”
Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News