Connah’s Quay teacher runs 5k-a-day to raise money for two children battling leukaemia

A teacher from Connah’s Quay High School has completed a gruelling 5k-a-day running challenge to raise funds for two children battling leukaemia. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Dyfan Jarvis, head of year at the school, set himself the challenge to support 14-year-old Connah’s Quay High School pupil Evan Gaine and his daughter’s friend Seirian Richards, 7 both of whom have been diagnosed with leukaemia. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Dyfan said, “In the space of a few days, I was told both children had been diagnosed with leukaemia, which really hit me hard! Having three children of my own, I couldn’t imagine being told such heartbreaking news.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“I felt the least I could do was to help both families financially through tough times. I thought it would have to be something that would be difficult both physically and mentally, and people would want to donate to.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Dyfan began the challenge at the start of February. He said, “I run once or twice weekly, so have some experience in running but nothing like this challenge I set myself.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

By the sixth day, he had succumbed to tonsillitis, but even that couldn’t dissuade him from carrying on with the challenge. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

During some of his runs, he received tremendous support from his friends who joined him at various points, providing a much-needed morale boost. He said, “Every Sunday, my son and some of my friends with their children would join me on the run, making it a wonderful experience.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

For the final run of the month-long challenge, he took on a 10k ascent up Rhos mountain. “I had a few friends waiting at the end for me, cheering me on! I will be forever grateful for these moments!” Dyfan said. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

He raised £1675 from the challenge. “I hope the funds support both families as they see fit as I can’t even imagine how difficult it has been. Whether that being a break away, gifts for the children or to support the cost of supporting the children,” he said. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Dyfan added, “I would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who sent me messages of support or donated! I know it will mean so much to both families and the children! Thank you!” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Latest News