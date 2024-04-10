Connah’s Quay: Patrols increased after hate related criminal damage reports

North Flintshire Police have expressed concern over several reports of hate-related criminal damage targeting a property on High Street, Connah’s Quay.

Last month, it was reported that the former Hare and Hounds pub building, which has recently been converted into residential flats, became the target of racist graffiti, prompting North Wales Police to launch an investigation.

Police have said, “We are aware of reports of hate-related criminal damage in Connah’s Quay.”

“The incidents have taken place at a property on High Street over recent weeks.”

Chief Inspector Emma Parry, speaking on the issue, emphasised the police force’s zero-tolerance stance towards hate-related incidents within the community.

“Hate-related incidents will not be tolerated in our communities, and each report will be investigated diligently.

“Patrols have been increased in the area, and we will take robust action against anyone understood to be involved,” she said.

Chief Inspector Parry further urged anyone with information or who has witnessed such incidents to come forward.

The community is asked to contact the police by calling the number 101 or by visiting their website, referencing the number 24000322659.