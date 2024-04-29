Connah’s Quay Nomads beat TNS and lift JD Welsh Cup

For the second time in their history, Connah’s Quay lifted the JD Welsh Cup, as they defeated The New Saints 2-1 at Rodney Parade on Sunday.

Both teams made an energetic start to the contest and found themselves creating plenty of chances early on. For Connah’s Quay, Kai Edwards struck a sweet volley from the edge of the area, only for Connor Roberts to spring to his right and make a good stop. For TNS, Daniel Redmond tried his arm from range after a clever corner routine, but his shot went straight down the throat of Andy Firth.

📸More first half action from an unforgettable first half in the #JDWelshCup Final! pic.twitter.com/jaPzY4EqJC — Connah's Quay Nomads FC (@the_nomads) April 28, 2024

As the first half developed, the more comfortable the Nomads were getting. Josh Williams’ free kick floated to the far post unchallenged, only for the ball to bounce narrowly on the wrong side of it. The Saints were looking frustrated.

That frustration only went up further when Neil Gibson’s side took the lead on the half hour mark. Declan Poole’s cross found Harry Franklin in the area, and he managed to sweep the ball into the far corner to give the Cymru Premier runners-up the league.

That goal acted like a wake-up call for the Saints, who were able to restore parity six minutes after the opener. Redmond delivered a cross onto the head of Ashley Baker, who managed to glance the ball past Firth.

If you thought that goal would put TNS in control up to the break, you would be mistaken, as Connah’s Quay once again took the game to them. Jack Kenny managed to find space in the box, but was denied by Roberts, who spread himself well.

Minutes later, however, the Nomads would go back ahead, and in some style. After a bit of head tennis in the box, Josh Williams strode onto the ball and executed a sumptuous scissor kick into the back of the net.

Franklin had a glorious opportunity to stretch the lead further in stoppage time, but he lashed a close-range volley over the bar. At the break, the Nomads held a solid lead.

The second period didn’t start as intensely as the first, but if there was a team who looked more likely to score, it was TNS. Declan McManus and Rory Holden both had attempts, but a combination of saves from Firth and brave blocking from John Disney kept Neil Gibson’s side ahead. Redmond and Brad Young were the next duo to have a go, but like others before them, they couldn’t find the target.

Despite not getting on the attack as much as they did in the first half, Connah’s Quay had this calmness about them. No one seemed over roared by the occasion, and for large swathes, they had the hallmark of champions.

Even in stoppage time when Rodney Parade was on edge and TNS were pushing, no one in a red shirt wilted under pressure. And when the final whistle blew, it was they who were left celebrating in the Newport sun.There was to be no treble for TNS, who lose their only domestic game all season. For the Nomads, they lift the famous trophy for the first time since 2017.

[Match report and photo’s: FAW]

[Main photo: Nomads]