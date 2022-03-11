Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 11th Mar 2022

Updated: Fri 11th Mar

Connah’s Quay High Street back open following earlier road traffic collision

Update: a traffic report states, “slow traffic due to earlier crash, two vehicles involved on B5129 High Street both ways from Fron Road to Wepre Drive. Congestion to Chester Road East, past Shottton Train Station as far back as the Leisure Centre.”

“Breeze Hill and Mold Road are also struggling. All lanes have been re-opened.”

“The two vehicles involved were recovered and the road has now reopened.”

Earlier report: Police have asked drivers to avoid a section of the High Street in Connahs Quay following a road traffic collision

The road is closed by the Fron Road Junction to Wepre Drive.

In post on social media just before 8am, North Wales Police said: “The High Street in Connahs Quay is currently closed by the Fron Road junction due to a collision.”

“Please avoid the area if possible.”



