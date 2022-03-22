“Significant staffing issues” at Connah’s Quay High School sees whole year group moved to home learning

A whole year group at a Deeside high school will have to work from home on Wednesday due to “significant staffing issues.”

Connah’s Quay High School has made the “difficult decision” to switch the year 8 cohort to home learning on Wednesday because of staffing problems and a “lack of supply agency workers.”

Pupils are expected to return on Thursday.

In a statement posted on social media, a school spokesperson said: “Due to significant staffing issues and a lack of supply agency workers, we are having to make the difficult decision to ask year 8 to work remotely from home tomorrow (Wednesday).”

“Staff will ensure that work is posted onto Satchel One for learners to access from home.”

“The learners should return to school on Thursday of this week.”

“This will allow us to prioritise years 11 and 10 who have their GCSE examinations in a few weeks.”

“We appreciate your support and patience, and we are sorry for the disruption.”