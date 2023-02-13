Connah’s Quay Councillor moves to clear up ‘grey areas’ around waste collections and ‘bin lid tax’
In response to recent social media posts regarding a so-called ‘bin lid’ tax and fines for ‘side waste’, Flintshire Councillor Bernie Attridge has moved to clarify the council’s rules.
Flintshire council introduced rules around so-called ‘side waste’ and overflowing bins back in 2018.
Cllr Attridge said he has been getting “lots of messages regarding black bin fines.”
“The rules have been in place for some time now, [but it] looks like they [Flintshire Council] is deciding to start to enforce them.”
“Side waste is additional bags or items of waste placed out for collection not presented in the correct containers provided by the authority.”
“A bin that is overflowing due to sacks piled up is also classed as side waste.”
“Collection crews will only collect refuse that is presented at the kerbside in a closed wheelie bin.”
“Additional bags or items that are next to the wheelie bin or wheelie bins that are overflowing and the lid cannot fully close will not be collected.” The council website states.
Serial offenders could be given a fixed penalty of £75 if they keep putting side waste out for collection.
In terms of recycling and enforcement, Cllr Attridge said: “I would like to help clarify a few grey areas which will hopefully understand why it’s so important.”
He said: “Flintshire is bound by Welsh Government recycling targets and could incur huge fines as a result of not meeting them.”
“In 2021-22, the recycling target was missed by 3,314 tonnes, which could equate to a potential infraction fine of £662,888 if Welsh Government choose to levy a financial penalty.”
“This is clearly not sustainable or affordable given the limited budgets available to us.”
“We all have a positive part to play on managing our waste and separating recyclable material to ensure we succeed in meeting the targets and avoid the fines.”
Cllr Attridge said there is no limit on the amount of recycling you can put out for your weekly recycling collections – if you need more recycling containers you can request this online or by calling 01352 701234.
He also moved to reassure residents they will not be fined straight away if they have been putting side waste out for collection.
To avoid fines, Cllr Attridge emphasised the importance of residents’ role in managing waste and separating recyclable materials.
Finally, Cllr Attridge warned that the council will be monitoring collections and advising residents on how to recycle more and reduce waste.
In cases where residents regularly put out side waste and have not taken the council’s advice, enforcement action may be taken “as a last resort.”
“Additional bags or items that are next to the wheelie bin or wheelie bins that are overflowing and the lid cannot fully close will not be collected.”
Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Latest News