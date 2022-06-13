Confirmed: Massive Floodlights at Racecourse set to get even bigger

Wrexham AFC have confirm that a planning application to replace the existing floodlights at the Racecourse Ground was submitted to Wrexham Council on Friday.

The club say the current iconic floodlight towers are not able to support a lighting scheme to provide the required lux levels, to meet the ambition of the Racecourse Ground becoming a stadium that regularly hosts international sporting events.

The new floodlights will need to be installed while the current towers remain both in place and in use, to ensure that football can be played during the construction period. There is insufficient time to complete the installation during the close season, particularly with the Kop Development anticipated to be underway this time next year.

Wrexham.com spotted the new lights at the start of the month (Does Kop demolition plan reveal Wrexham’s new massive floodlights?) with more detail now released.

The illustration below shows the relative position of the new floodlight scheme against the existing towers.

The new floodlight scheme will be capable of delivering a consistent 1500 lux to meet UEFA’s category 4 stadium requirements but can be programmed to deliver a lux level of 350, the requirement of the National League and any level between.

The columns are 40m in height with a forward cantilever of 20 degrees from 20m and are taller than the existing floodlight towers by 8m.

The Club say they have not yet been advised of when the planning application will be determined.