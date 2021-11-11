Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 11th Nov 2021

Updated: Thu 11th Nov

Community pharmacy services boosted in North Wales, as NHS prepares for busiest winter

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The number of North Wales pharmacies where people can receive assessment, diagnosis and prescribed medication for minor illnesses is set to more than double over the winter months.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board has announced that the number of pharmacies providing an NHS independent prescriber service will increase from 11 to 25, as primary care services across the region prepare for their busiest winter on record.

The increase will enable more people to access face-to-face assessments, free of charge, as well as receive prescribed medication for a range of minor illnesses, including ear, nose and throat problems, skin conditions and urinary infections.

All pharmacies in North Wales are currently able to provide free expert advice and guidance on treating common conditions and their symptoms, often without the need for an appointment, offering a quick and convenient alternative to seeking support from a GP surgery.

The enhanced service provided by Independent Prescribing Pharmacists extends this to enable people to be prescribed medication, such as antibiotics, which has traditionally only been possible through GPs and certain other medical professionals.

In addition to the five-year training pathway that all pharmacists complete to qualify, Independent Prescribing Pharmacists providing this service in North Wales also undertake an intensive prescribing course and an additional course on minor illness through Bangor University.

The independent prescribing service is currently provided in pharmacies on the Llŷn Peninsula, and in Blaenau Ffestiniog, Mold, Corwen, Coedpoeth, Colwyn Bay and Prestatyn.

The planned increase over the coming months will ensure that the scheme is available in all six counties of North Wales, and in around 15 per cent of pharmacies across the region.

Pharmacist Jenny White, from the Rhosneigr Pharmacy on Anglesey, is among those who will offer the enhanced service when she qualifies in the coming weeks.

“The benefit of community pharmacy is that people can access healthcare pretty much instantly,” she explained.

“My customers are able to ring in or pop in and book an appointment on the same day, most of the time.

“The additional benefit with the Independent Prescribing Service is that people will soon be able to come and see me for their minor acute conditions and I’ll be able to make a full assessment, diagnosis, treatment plan and prescribe medication, if appropriate. They won’t have to ring their doctor’s surgery, wait for an appointment, or go through a telephone consultation triage. If things are more complex we have robust referral systems in place to make sure people get the care they need.

“I’m utilising the skills I already have and I’ve developed them further to be able to offer services that are needed in the village.”

Adam Mackridge, Strategic Lead for Community Pharmacy at BCUHB, said:

“We’re encouraging more people with minor illnesses or conditions to take advantage of the free, expert advice provided at their local community pharmacy, which can usually be accessed more quickly than other services.

“Pharmacists are highly skilled clinical experts and they are supported by a team of Pharmacy Technicians and other staff who have also undergone comprehensive training.

“All pharmacies providing these services have private consultation rooms where you will be able to discuss minor ailments confidentially, in the same way you would with your GP.

“As the training to become an Independent Prescribing Pharmacist takes quite a lot of time, rollout will take time, but new pharmacies will begin providing this service year on year, helping to increase choice and provide better access for patients.”

For access to free health advice, 24 hours a day, including details on your nearest community pharmacy, please visit the NHS 111 Wales website.

For further information on how to access the most appropriate healthcare services please visit the BCUHB website.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
Join our no-spam low volume email list:
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Undercover police officers to patrol bars in run up to Christmas in bid to “help keep females safe”

News

Views on second homes sought as Senedd Committee opens public consultation on emotional issue

News

V-shaped formations of migrating geese helping Airbus to reduce CO2 emissions and save fuel

News

Deeside GP apologises for “confusion and distress” caused following relocation announcement

News

Stark warning from doctors as letters reveal desperate situation in North Wales A&E departments

News

Audit Wales report highlights pressures and trends facing town centres and calls for a review of nondomestic rates

News

North Wales health board update on booster jab progress and roll out of Moderna vaccine

News

Delyn MS, the Minister responsible for veteran’s support in Wales thanks Armed Forces personnel

News

‘The onus of these crimes does not fall on women’: Welsh minister speaks out in spiking debate

News





Read 375,872 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn