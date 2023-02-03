Community Interest Company expands employee wellbeing services following success with Flint firm

A community interest company is encouraging businesses of all sizes to bring employee wellbeing into focus, as it expands its services for 2023. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

RCS, which offers a portfolio of specialist wellbeing training, has launched a commercial division of its support and training programmes for businesses throughout Wales and across the border. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The expansion builds on the organisation’s successful delivery of free wellbeing training and support to nearly 300 small and medium sized businesses (SMEs) in North and West Wales through its In-Work Support Service, which was part-funded by European Social Funding through Welsh Government. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

North Wales-based RCS encourages employers to improve staff wellbeing through taking a holistic approach to workplace health support, encompassing everything from stress management to financial wellbeing workshops. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

RCS commercial lead Fiona Gresty, said: “For businesses of all sizes, it’s a known fact that providing staff with wellbeing support has its benefits in terms of optimising productivity, attracting and retaining team members, and building a positive workplace culture. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The new year provides a chance for companies to evaluate policies and staff support, so we felt like it was the perfect time to expand our services and help businesses embed specialist training into action plans for 2023.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Wet wipe manufacturer Nice-Pak International is one organisation which has already engaged with RCS to host menopause and men’s health awareness workshops to break the stigma surrounding these topics and their impact in the workplace. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The sessions, delivered in-person at Nice-Pak’s Flint factory with the chance for Wigan-based employees to attend online, have proven successful and are scheduled to be held on a quarterly basis, allowing new starters to attend and current staff to remain up-to-date with best practice. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Nice Pak’s senior HR training officer Vicki Alexander said: “It’s been fantastic to strengthen our existing mental health polices and further our long-term investment into our team’s wellbeing. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The sessions were helpful in encouraging open dialogue about often uncomfortable and sensitive subjects. It has been great to see a mixture of staff attend from across our business. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The menopause workshops have already left a legacy, as we have introduced coffee mornings to provide a space to share ideas and keep these important conversations surrounding women’s health going.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Another business to benefit from the organisation’s employee wellbeing training was Welsh early years specialists Mudiad Meithrin, which started with an audit on its polices to strengthen and formalise existing support. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

RCS was brought in to host menopause and mental health workshops, and also introduced a ‘Wellbeing Champion’ programme, where a group of employees undergo training to signpost colleagues to support and organise activities to promote wellbeing at work. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Once they’ve completed the programme, new wellbeing champions are able to join a regional network of more than 150 trained champions to share ideas, knowledge and best practice. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

The bilingual sessions took place remotely and were initially delivered to the group’s core team, before being rolled out more widely to local membership groups such as its voluntary committee and regional team leaders. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Mudiad Meithrin’s head of training, learning, and development Helen Williams said: “It has been eye-opening to work with RCS, especially as its trainers offered a flexible approach to the sessions, with some workshops held in the evening so those who work flexible hours could attend. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“The feedback from staff has been brilliant to hear, and the examination of our existing policies has meant we have even secured funding to recruit a dedicated health and wellbeing officer to oversee our Wellbeing Champions.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

Chief executive at RCS Ali Thomas said: “Expanding our offer through a commercial division means we can help more businesses create workplaces which champion the health of all employees. ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

“We are excited to further our mission of creating organisational change when it comes to employee health, and by extending our offer to companies of all sizes and in all areas, we can continue to sustainably grow as an organisation and provide this impactful service to as many as possible.” ‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​﻿‍﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿‌﻿‌﻿​﻿‌﻿​

