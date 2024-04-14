Colleagues taking on Manchester Marathon in aid of North East Wales Mind

Nine employees from a north east Wales company will be taking on the Manchester Marathon this weekend (April 14) to help raise funds for a mental health charity.

Staff at the P&A Group, in Mold, will be running in aid of North East Wales Mind – the company’s chosen charity for the year.

The organisation helps people in Wrexham and Flintshire support individuals with mental health problems and stay emotionally healthy.

In addition to telephone counselling and emotional support, the charity offers a range of online services and activities. Their phone lines are open 10am til 4pm each weekday.

The team taking on the Manchester Marathon includes Hazel Bainbridge, Andrew Baker, Iwan Gwyn, Ben Morgan, Richard Shaw and Reza Yaghoubi. They will be joined by Pawel Czapiewski, Krzysztof Narloch and Jan Wardyn representing one of Zest’s Polish partner companies.

Steve Morgan, P&A Group Managing Director commented: “I am thrilled to announce the team’s enthusiastic participation in the upcoming Manchester Marathon.

“It is a powerful testament to our commitment to raising awareness of mental health issues as we support North East Wales Mind as our chosen charity this year.”

Andrew Baker, experienced marathon runner and Director of Finance at P&A Group commented: “Completing the marathon distance takes a great deal of mental and physical stamina but our mission is about more than that; it’s about fostering a community of support, understanding, and compassion.

“We firmly believe that spending time with others, immersing ourselves in the great outdoors, and engaging in physical activity are not just hobbies but essential tools in our arsenal against the struggles of mental health.”

Hazel Bainbridge, P&A Group HR Director, added: “This will be my very first marathon so it will be a big ask but it’s no comparison to the daily battle of living with mental distress.

“It’s important to do more to remove the stigma and silence that surrounds mental well-being and make it easy to talk about our mental health so supporting the work that North East Wales Mind do is worth the effort.

“We hope to turn every step of the 26.2 miles into a beacon of hope, inspiring others to prioritise their mental well-being and embrace the transformative power of connection and movement.”

Iwan Gwyn Woodworks Garden Centre manager (part of the P&A Group) said: “We’re all really looking forward to the event and raising as much money as we can for North East Wales Mind.

“In a world where the importance of mental well-being cannot be overstated, we believe it’s crucial to come together and shine a spotlight on the significance of supporting one another’s mental health journeys.

“That’s why we’re lacing up our running shoes, ready to hit the pavement and make a difference.

“The Manchester Marathon isn’t going to be easy– but we’ve got a great team spirit and I know that we’ll keep each other going until we all cross the finish line.”

To donate to North East Wales Mind, please click here.