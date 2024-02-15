Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 15th Feb 2024

Coleg Cambria to showcase new cutting-edge facilities at accessible open events

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Coleg Cambria will showcase its wide range of courses and cutting-edge facilities at a series of open events this Spring.

The accessible sessions will take place on the following dates at these sites:

Deeside and Deeside Sixth – Wednesday March 6 from 5pm-7pm.

Llysfasi – Saturday March 9 from 10am-12pm.

Yale and Yale Sixth Wrexham – Wednesday March 13 from 5pm-7pm.

Bersham Road Wrexham – Wednesday March 13 from 5pm-7pm.

Northop – Saturday March 16 from 10am-12pm.

As well as in-person workshops, presentations, and talks with expert tutors and lecturers, those unable to attend can log on to the website and access 3D tours of each campus.

Staff will be on hand to discuss a range of topics, from apprenticeships and HE pathways to equality and diversity, funding, part-time study, bilingual learning, and more.

Principal Sue Price said the college – which has more than 26,000 full- and part-time students – continues to go from strength to strength.

“Our open events are always well attended and insightful for not only prospective learners but also their families,” she said.

“It gives us the opportunity to demonstrate how many choices there are, the links we have with industry and the part Cambria plays in supporting students on the journey to their chosen career.”

Mrs Price added: “We encourage people to book ahead and while at the college to visit as many areas as they can, to explore what’s on offer and get a flavour of the whole experience, from the modern, state-of-the-art facilities to the variety of qualifications on offer – we look forward to seeing you soon.”

For more information and to watch a video with top tips on how to get the best out of open events, visit the website: www.cambria.ac.uk/campaigns/openevents.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Auditor General highlights ongoing challenges at north Wales health board despite leadership improvements
  • Public Health Wales: Two thirds of public unaware of life-saving whooping cough vaccine for pregnant women
  • Councillors in Flintshire asked to back 9.1% rise in council tax

    • Get notified about
    news from across North Wales

    More...

    Auditor General highlights ongoing challenges at north Wales health board despite leadership improvements

    News

    Public Health Wales: Two thirds of public unaware of life-saving whooping cough vaccine for pregnant women

    News

    Councillors in Flintshire asked to back 9.1% rise in council tax

    News

    Cheshire mechanic who had secret life running child abuse sites on the dark web is jailed for 16 years

    News

    Section of M53 closed near Ellesmere Port following lorry crash

    News

    Countess of Chester Hospital needs to make improvements, latest CQC inspection finds

    News

    Wrexham Bean Co pay tribute to Gresford Colliery Disaster with new artwork

    News

    BBC Cymru Wales’ Welsh leadership campaign coverage to begin

    News

    Removal of funding for police visits to schools in Wales endangers children to criminal exploitation

    News

    Read 327,693 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn