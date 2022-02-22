Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 22nd Feb 2022

Coleg Cambria students Q&A with Alyn and Deeside MP during London field trip

Students investigated the sights and sounds of London on a college field trip.

Level 3 Uniformed Public Service (UPS) learners from Coleg Cambria Deeside visited the Royal Courts of Justice to learn about the Criminal Justice System.

They also met with Alyn and Deeside MP Mark Tami at the Houses of Parliament for a Q&A ahead of Prime Minister’s Questions.

And there was even time for a quick trip over to Buckingham Palace before heading back to North
Wales.

“It was a fantastic opportunity for the students to find out more about politics, government policy
and how democracy works in UK Government,” said UPS lecturer Jason Ferguson.

“They had a brilliant time and enjoyed the two days we were there.”

He added: “Thanks to lecturer Lauren Crofts for organising, it was a really rewarding and insightful
opportunity that will be beneficial for their studies over the coming year.”

Visit www.cambria.ac.uk for more news and information from Coleg Cambria.



