Coleg Cambria produces largest cohort of Worldskills UK competitors in Wales

Coleg Cambria has once again produced the largest cohort of Worldskills UK competitors in Wales.

The college has 24 representatives selected for the finals of the prestigious event, which will be held across multiple venues from November 9-19.

Cambria’s burgeoning links with business and industry reinforced their place among the top institutions in the country when it comes to work-based learning and apprenticeships.

Among the categories they will contest are sheet metalwork technology, aeronautical engineering, beauty therapy, CNC milling, construction metalwork, floristry, hairdressing, IT support, nail technician, laboratory technician and the Manufacturing Team Challenge.

Following a year without competitions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Learner Experience and Enterprise Manager Rona Griffiths said the achievement is even more incredible.

“Every year we are able to produce a strong squad capable of taking on the very best students and apprentices in the UK,” said Rona.

“A huge thank you as always to our industry partners for sharpening their skills in tandem with our talented staff and lecturers; we look forward to seeing how well they do in November.”

Cambria’s Chief Executive Yana Williams added: “To come back from the challenges of the pandemic and be at this level in such a wide range of areas is quite phenomenal.

“We are proud of all our representatives and wish them the very best of luck in this year’s competition.”

The winners of the UK finals will be crowned at a ceremony hosted by TV presenter Steph McGovern on her Channel 4 Show Packed Lunch on November 26.

Worldskills UK Deputy CEO Ben Blackledge congratulated all the finalists for getting to this point.

“After a year without competitions due to the pandemic it was really encouraging to see so many people back involved this year,” he said.

“Our competitions and competition-based development programmes equip apprentices and students with the lifelong, world-class skills that will help increase UK productivity and competitiveness.

“We are really excited to be taking the show on the road this year with finals hosted by colleges, training providers and employers across the UK.

“We hope seeing the finals will inspire young people at those venues to keep developing their technical and employability skills and recognise what can be achieved by developing excellence through skills.”

The national finalists from the 10 Foundation Skills competitions will be announced in October.

For more news and information from Coleg Cambria, visit www.cambria.ac.uk

Visit www.worldskillsuk.org for more from Worldskills UK.