Posted: Mon 3rd Jan 2022

Coleg Cambria highlights support for hair and beauty sector with new year business opportunities

A pioneering salon highlighted its support for the hard-hit hair and beauty sector.

Salon Ial at the new-look Coleg Cambria Yale site in Wrexham is offering space to start-up and mobile businesses, as well as job and training opportunities for those wanting to join the industry.

The initiative is open to hairdressers, beauty therapists, complementary therapists, nail technicians and make-up artists.

With Covid-19 having a negative impact on hair and beauty – there was a 21% decrease in full time employment resulting in widespread closures, with turnover falling by more than 40% UK-wide – this will give interested parties a timely new year boost.

Sarah Edwards, Hair and Beauty Commercial Manager at Cambria, said: “We are committed to providing employment opportunities to support the hair and beauty industry.

“There have been so many challenges since the onset of the pandemic that we wanted to do something to try and help, so from the new year we will have low-cost space available here at the salon alongside our team of experienced stylists and therapists.

“It will be a great opportunity, especially for those wanting a place to learn more about the trade and grow their business in a real-time, real-life working environment.

“It’s also a chance to bridge the gap between post-education and employment at a crucial time for many organisations, capitalising on potential with our support.”

Maria Stevens, Cambria’s Director of Commercial Operations, added: “At Ial the focus is on bringing industry and education together, to train the next generation of workers in different arenas.

“Our enthusiasm for developing and protecting local businesses post-Covid is demonstrated in this new strategy, so we hope to hear from people interested in being a part of it.”

For more information email info@ialsalon.co.uk or visit www.cambria.ac.uk for the latest news and information from Coleg Cambria.



