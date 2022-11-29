Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 29th Nov 2022

Updated: Tue 29th Nov

Cold temperatures in the home linked to worse health outcomes, Public Health Wales report finds

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales
Listen to this article
Voiced by Amazon Polly

Cold temperatures in the home are linked to worse health outcomes, confirms a new report by Public Health Wales.

The research found exposure to temperatures of 18°C or below were associated with negative effects on health including those related to heart and lung health, sleep, physical performance and general health.

Older people and those with long-term health problems were more vulnerable to negative impacts from cold temperatures.

For example, indoor temperatures at or below 18.2°C were associated with increased severity of symptoms in patients with chronic respiratory problems.

However, no association was observed between indoor temperature and viral infections for healthy adults and children in winter.

Hayley Janssen, Public Health Researcher at Public Health Wales, said:

“The overall evidence suggests that households will avoid many of the health risks associated with cold homes if they generally maintain home temperatures of 18°C or above, which is the minimum temperature to which the WHO and UK authorities, including Wales currently recommend the general population heat their homes.”

“As temperatures dip below 18°C some health risks gradually increase but these can vary with vulnerability and age.”

“Our research did also show that there are significant gaps in the evidence – such as the effects of colder temperatures on children and young people, the long-term health and well-being effects of exposure to low indoor temperatures and the impact of cold indoor temperatures on mental health and well-being.”

Setting temperature recommendations is one way of helping the public to make healthy informed choices about how much to heat their home.”

“Welsh Government currently advise households to set temperatures to 21°C in the living room and 18°C in other rooms for 9 hours in every 24-hour period on weekdays, and 16 hours in a 24-hour period on weekends.”

For those households with vulnerable people, the recommendations are 23°C in the living room and 18°C in other rooms achieved for 16 hours in a 24-hour period.

The report recognises that many households are unable to reach such targets due to financial constraints.

This may particularly be the case given increasing fuel poverty, costs of living and energy prices. Therefore, further efforts to understand the relationship between fuel poverty and exposure to cold indoor temperatures and health and well-being is warranted.

The report acknowledges that temperature recommendations also need to be considered in the context of other factors, including the contribution of household emissions to climate change and household occupants. For example, the Lullaby Trust recommend a room temperature of 16-20°C, to reduce the risk of infants overheating, which is a risk factor for sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).

‘A systematic literature review on cold homes and their association with health and well-being’, was produced by Policy and International Health, WHO Collaborating Centre on Investment for Health and Well-being, Public Health Wales and the Public Health Collaborating Unit, Bangor University. It was co-funded by the Welsh Government and Public Health Wales.

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Latest News

  • Estyn Inspection finds Saltney Ferry Primary School in need of ‘significant improvement’
  • Cost of living and access to health services impacting unpaid carers’ mental and physical health
  • TfW: “focus remains” on bringing troubled Class 230 trains into service as manufacturer heads into administration


    • Join our no-spam low volume email list:
    By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

    Get notified about
    news from across North Wales


    LATEST NEWS...

    Estyn Inspection finds Saltney Ferry Primary School in need of ‘significant improvement’

    News

    Cost of living and access to health services impacting unpaid carers’ mental and physical health

    News

    TfW: “focus remains” on bringing troubled Class 230 trains into service as manufacturer heads into administration

    News

    Hundreds Flintshire primary school children take part World Cup Festivals at Deeside Leisure Centre

    News

    What’s next for Wales after the loss to Iran at World Cup?

    News

    Welsh leeks become latest product to gain special protection

    News

    Major nuclear manufacturing operation opens in Deeside creating up to 200 jobs

    News

    Flintshire grandad’s 923 mile cycle ride to raise money for Wales Air Ambulance. 

    News

    A Shotton church is set to hold consultation events on plans for major refurbishment project

    News




    Read 401,533 times in last 30 days

    *Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

    © Deeside.com Est. 2014
    icnn